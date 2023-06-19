The Houston Astros (39-33) and New York Mets (33-38) both head into Monday's outing on losing streaks. The Astros have dropped four straight games, the Mets two in a row.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-3) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (5-2) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-3, 3.46 ERA) vs Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 4.45 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (6-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.46 and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 13 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Brown has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets will send Scherzer (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Scherzer enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer has put together eight starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

