After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .275 with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .233 AVG .324 .389 OBP .342 .442 SLG .514 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 1 11/10 K/BB 7/1 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings