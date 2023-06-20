Tuesday's game that pits the Houston Astros (39-34) against the New York Mets (34-38) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.40 ERA).

Astros vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 51 times and won 27, or 52.9%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 21 of its 35 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Houston has scored 322 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule