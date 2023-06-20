The Houston Astros hope to halt their five-game losing run against the New York Mets (34-38), on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (6-5) for the Astros and Justin Verlander (2-3) for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (6-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.27 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .223.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 14 starts this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will send Verlander (2-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Verlander enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Verlander has put up seven starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.