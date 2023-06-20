Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 126 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .480 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 260 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.269).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (395 total).

The Braves' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

Braves batters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.

Philadelphia is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Philadelphia has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 320 (4.4 per game).

The Phillies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Phillies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Philadelphia has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Phillies have a combined WHIP of just 1.270 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Strider is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Strider will try to record his 14th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ranger Suarez (1-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Suarez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Dylan Dodd Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Hunter Greene 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Spencer Strider Brandon Williamson

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Away Ranger Suárez Merrill Kelly 6/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Aaron Nola Ryne Nelson 6/16/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Taijuan Walker JP Sears 6/17/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Cristopher Sanchez James Kaprielian 6/18/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Zack Wheeler Hogan Harris 6/20/2023 Braves - Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 6/21/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola AJ Smith-Shawver 6/22/2023 Braves - Home Taijuan Walker Bryce Elder 6/23/2023 Mets - Home Cristopher Sanchez Kodai Senga 6/24/2023 Mets - Home Zack Wheeler Carlos Carrasco 6/25/2023 Mets - Home Ranger Suárez Max Scherzer

