The Dallas Wings' (5-6) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, June 20 matchup with the Atlanta Dream (5-5) at College Park Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 109-103 loss to the Storm in their most recent game on Saturday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8 Danielle Robinson Out Knee 4.5 1.5 2

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally averages a team-best 11 rebounds per contest. She is also averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 29.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard posts 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in WNBA).

Veronica Burton puts up a team-high 4.3 assists per game. She is also posting 3.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 26.3% from the field.

Kalani Brown is posting 8.9 points, 1.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 172.5

