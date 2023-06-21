The Houston Astros host the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and others in this game.

Astros vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Javier has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 11th, 1.041 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3 vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .242/.337/.395 so far this season.

Bregman has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .277/.350/.438 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has five doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .225/.321/.529 slash line so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 18 doubles, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 50 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .214/.295/.431 slash line on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

