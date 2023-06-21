The Houston Astros (40-34) and New York Mets (34-39) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (6-4) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Astros vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (6-4, 4.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (7-1) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.90 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets will send Megill (6-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.83 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.

Megill is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Megill has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

