Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .246 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had an RBI in 11 games this year (29.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.319
|AVG
|.164
|.397
|OBP
|.239
|.580
|SLG
|.295
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|17/7
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (6-4) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.83, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
