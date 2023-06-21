Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .246 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 20 of 37 games this season (54.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.2%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had an RBI in 11 games this year (29.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .319 AVG .164 .397 OBP .239 .580 SLG .295 10 XBH 4 4 HR 2 12 RBI 7 17/7 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings