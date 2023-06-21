Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .223.

In 52.7% of his 55 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.9%).

In 20 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .173 AVG .279 .277 OBP .333 .327 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings