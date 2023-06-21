Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .223.
- In 52.7% of his 55 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.9%).
- In 20 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.173
|AVG
|.279
|.277
|OBP
|.333
|.327
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.83 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
