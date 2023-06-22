The Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see on a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups.

If you're searching for how to watch today's MLB play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (28-45) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-30)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.302 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -150 +128 9.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) play host to the Atlanta Braves (47-26)

The Braves will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.327 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Cleveland Guardians (35-38) play host to the Oakland Athletics (19-57)

The Athletics will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)

José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.271 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -178 +150 8

The Minnesota Twins (37-38) take on the Boston Red Sox (39-36)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.215 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.215 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -151 +129 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The San Francisco Giants (42-32) host the San Diego Padres (35-39)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.264 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -126 +107 8.5

The Miami Marlins (42-33) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39)

The Pirates will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -136 +115 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) host the Kansas City Royals (20-54)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI)

Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.246 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -373 +296 7.5

The New York Yankees (41-33) face the Seattle Mariners (35-37)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.239 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -120 -100 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.