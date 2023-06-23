Alex Bregman -- hitting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .248.

Bregman is batting .400 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 74 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 74), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (39.2%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .260 AVG .235 .350 OBP .331 .409 SLG .386 10 XBH 11 6 HR 4 24 RBI 20 24/20 K/BB 18/19 4 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings