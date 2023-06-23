Alycia Parks meets Leylah Annie Fernandez to open play in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany (in the round of 64). In her most recent tournament (the Viking Classic Birmingham), she was eliminated by Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 32. Parks' odds to win this tournament at TC Bad Homburg are +2800.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Parks at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks' Next Match

Parks will begin play at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers by facing Fernandez in the round of 64 on Monday, June 26 (at 6:00 AM ET).

Parks currently has odds of +155 to win her next match versus Fernandez. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Parks? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Parks Stats

Parks is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Viking Classic Birmingham, to No. 26-ranked Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Parks has gone 16-19 and has won one title.

Parks is 0-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Parks has played 35 matches and 22.1 games per match.

Parks, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 20.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Parks has won 69.6% of her service games, and she has won 24.2% of her return games.

Parks has been victorious in 61.9% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.0% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.