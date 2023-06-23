How to Watch the Astros vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Houston Astros will look to Kyle Tucker for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Astros vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 336 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.
- Houston has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France (2-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- France will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Reds
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Hunter Greene
|6/18/2023
|Reds
|L 9-7
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Luke Weaver
|6/19/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Max Scherzer
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Miles Mikolas
