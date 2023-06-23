The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .256 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 .208 AVG .324 .358 OBP .342 .377 SLG .514 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 1 12/12 K/BB 7/1 2 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings