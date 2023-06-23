As play in the Viking International Eastbourne approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Miomir Kecmanovic versus Gregoire Barrere. Kecmanovic has +1200 odds to win this tournament at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Kecmanovic at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Kecmanovic's Next Match

Kecmanovic is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Barrere on Thursday, June 29 at 8:50 AM ET (after defeating Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-4).

Kecmanovic has current moneyline odds of -160 to win his next matchup against Barrere.

Kecmanovic Stats

In the Round of 16, Kecmanovic was victorious 7-6, 6-4 against Vukic on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Kecmanovic is 25-27 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has gone 1-3.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Kecmanovic has played 52 matches and 24.0 games per match.

In his four matches on a grass surface over the past year, Kecmanovic has averaged 27.8 games.

Over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has been victorious in 22.6% of his return games and 75.1% of his service games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Kecmanovic has won 68.5% of his games on serve and 17.5% on return.

