The Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) will lean on Nneka Ogwumike (eighth in WNBA, 19.6 points per game) to help them defeat Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 23.3) and the Dallas Wings (6-6) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Wings vs. Sparks matchup.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Dallas is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Wings games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this year.

