A pair of the league's best scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (eighth, 19.6 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 23.3) -- square off when the Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) host the Dallas Wings (6-6) on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ION

Wings vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.4

Wings vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Out of Dallas' 11 games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are third-best in the league offensively (85.5 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (85.5 points conceded).

On the glass, Dallas is best in the league in rebounds (38.3 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (34.8 per game).

The Wings are fifth in the league in turnovers per game (12.8) and fourth in turnovers forced (14.5).

Beyond the arc, the Wings are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.5). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 29.9%.

In 2023 the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.8%).

In 2023, Dallas has taken 66.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.2% of Dallas' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.8% have been 3-pointers.

