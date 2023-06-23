The Dallas Wings' (6-6) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, June 23 matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (5-7) at Crypto.com Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Wings head into this game following an 85-73 victory against the Dream on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 9.4 4.3 1.6 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2.2 1.2 1 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2 2.9 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally averages a team-best 10.4 rebounds per contest. She is also averaging 20 points and 3.2 assists, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Natasha Howard is posting 16.4 points, 1.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Veronica Burton paces the Wings at 4.2 assists per game, while also posting 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 points.

Kalani Brown posts 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -1.5 161.5

