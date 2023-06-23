The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .277 with eight doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with three homers during his last outings.

In 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 games this season (43.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .306 AVG .246 .323 OBP .258 .645 SLG .386 9 XBH 6 6 HR 1 11 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings