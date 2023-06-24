Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) will host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 24, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+145). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 8-9 (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 4-5 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West +180 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.