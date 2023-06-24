Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at London Stadium against Justin Steele, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 19th in baseball with 82 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

Chicago ranks 14th in runs scored with 338 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Fueled by 233 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.445 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Steele is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this outing.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this season heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 appearances this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Jack Flaherty 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Jack Flaherty Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino

