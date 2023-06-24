After the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hae-Ran Ryu is currently 106th with a score of +5.

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Ryu has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in three of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Ryu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ryu has finished in the top five twice in her past five events.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Ryu finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 32 -4 259 0 9 2 4 $535,005

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Ryu finished 106th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 6,621 yards, 394 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Ryu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,542 yards, while Baltusrol GC will be 6,621 yards this week.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give placed her in the 63rd percentile.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ryu was better than 86% of the field (averaging 4.45 strokes).

Ryu fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ryu recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Ryu had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last tournament, Ryu had a bogey or worse on nine of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ryu finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Ryu finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ryu's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

