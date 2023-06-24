On Saturday, Yainer Diaz (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .270 with eight doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (18.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven in a run in 14 games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 16 games this year (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .306 AVG .233 .323 OBP .246 .645 SLG .367 9 XBH 6 6 HR 1 11 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings