Astros vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and the Houston Astros (41-36) squaring off at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound, while Hunter Brown (6-4) will take the ball for the Astros.
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a mark of 5-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (345 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Hunter Brown vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Miles Mikolas
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Andrew Heaney
