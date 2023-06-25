Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and the Houston Astros (41-36) squaring off at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound, while Hunter Brown (6-4) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 5-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (345 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Astros have the first-best ERA (3.56) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule