Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Dodgers on June 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Houston Astros matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .249/.344/.410 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.355/.442 on the year.
- Tucker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|5.2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 96 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .319/.399/.548 on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .257/.353/.503 slash line on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
