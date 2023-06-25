On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 70th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 47 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .275 AVG .276 .358 OBP .351 .458 SLG .425 16 XBH 9 5 HR 5 22 RBI 20 18/19 K/BB 21/17 8 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings