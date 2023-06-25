Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 70th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 47 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 29 games this year (38.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.275
|AVG
|.276
|.358
|OBP
|.351
|.458
|SLG
|.425
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|20
|18/19
|K/BB
|21/17
|8
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (4-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.92 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .168 to opposing hitters.
