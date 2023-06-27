Astros vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) and Houston Astros (42-36) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on June 27.
The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (7-5) versus the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (4-7).
Astros vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-5.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have won 29, or 54.7%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Houston has won 29 of its 53 games, or 54.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 351 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 20
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tylor Megill
|June 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Andrew Heaney
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Martín Pérez
