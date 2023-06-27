The Houston Astros (42-36) will rely on Alex Bregman when they visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - STL (4-7, 3.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Astros and Cardinals game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 29 out of the 53 games, or 54.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have a 29-24 record (winning 54.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-5 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +190 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.