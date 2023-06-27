The Houston Astros (42-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series defeat to the Dodgers, and the Cardinals a series split with the Cubs.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (7-5) against the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (4-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (4-7, 3.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (7-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in eight innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.27 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 15 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.

Montgomery is trying to secure his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Montgomery will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 30-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 30th, 1.289 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.