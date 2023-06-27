The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 23 of 40 games this season (57.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 40), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (30.0%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 40 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .319 AVG .176 .402 OBP .253 .611 SLG .294 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 22/6 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings