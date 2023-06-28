Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .248 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 65.4% of his games this season (51 of 78), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 31 games this season (39.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.260
|AVG
|.236
|.350
|OBP
|.331
|.409
|SLG
|.399
|10
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|25
|24/20
|K/BB
|19/21
|4
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 45th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th.
