The St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) and the Houston Astros (42-37) will clash on Wednesday, June 28 at Busch Stadium, with Miles Mikolas getting the ball for the Cardinals and Cristian Javier taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.25 ERA)

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 17 (40.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 14-23 (37.8%).

St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with 10 wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Astros had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +185 - 2nd

