Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 31 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.173
|AVG
|.283
|.277
|OBP
|.347
|.327
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/6
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday, June 21 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
