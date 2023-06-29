After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Bligh Madris and the Houston Astros take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Madris had a base hit in 15 out of 39 games last season (38.5%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (7.7%).

He hit a long ball once out of 39 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In four of 39 games last season (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

In nine of 39 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 15 .145 AVG .227 .213 OBP .292 .232 SLG .318 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 11/4 2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)