Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-32) and Houston Astros (44-37) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (377 total runs).

The Astros have a 3.57 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule