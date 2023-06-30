Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-32) and Houston Astros (44-37) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-3) to the mound, while Ronel Blanco (1-0) will take the ball for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 4, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
|Astros Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.
- The Astros have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (377 total runs).
- The Astros have a 3.57 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Ronel Blanco vs Bobby Miller
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
