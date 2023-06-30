Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .245 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (25.6%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (27.9%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this year (37.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.319
|AVG
|.173
|.402
|OBP
|.262
|.611
|SLG
|.280
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|27/7
|5
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 83 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (6-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.89), fifth in WHIP (1.037), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.