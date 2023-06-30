The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .227.

Meyers has had a hit in 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.9%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.0% of his games this season, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 59 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .173 AVG .281 .277 OBP .361 .327 SLG .448 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 33/13 K/BB 25/9 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings