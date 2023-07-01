In the Mallorca Championships final on Saturday, Adrian Mannarino faces Christopher Eubanks.

With -150 odds, Mannarino is favored over Eubanks in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +120.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Christopher Eubanks Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, July 1

Saturday, July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Christopher Eubanks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 60.0% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Christopher Eubanks -150 Odds to Win Match +120 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Adrian Mannarino vs. Christopher Eubanks Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Mannarino beat Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-4.

Eubanks reached the finals by beating No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Friday.

In his 56 matches over the past year across all court types, Mannarino has played an average of 24.3 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Mannarino has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 27.3 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches).

Eubanks has averaged 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.2% of the games.

In 10 matches on grass courts in the past year, Eubanks has averaged 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.5 games per set, winning 53.7% of those games.

Mannarino and Eubanks have met once dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 16. Eubanks won that bout 7-6, 7-6.

In two sets between Eubanks and Mannarino, Eubanks has yet to drop any of them.

Eubanks has beaten Mannarino in 14 of 26 total games between them, good for a 53.8% winning percentage.

In one match between Mannarino and Eubanks, they have played 26 games and two sets per match on average.

