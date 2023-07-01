Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-33) and Houston Astros (45-37) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.72 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season, Houston has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (382 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros Schedule