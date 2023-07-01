The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will send Nathan Eovaldi and Hunter Brown, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-140). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 82 chances.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 23-18 14-12 29-25 31-28 12-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.