Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 96 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 242 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 382 (4.7 per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Hunter Brown (6-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Brown will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby

