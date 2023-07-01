Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Rangers on July 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Alex Bregman and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Houston Astros matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .249/.348/.409 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 82 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .283/.358/.459 so far this season.
- Tucker takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for his 17th start of the season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Eovaldi has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 98 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .282/.344/.457 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 17 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .263/.332/.510 slash line so far this year.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
