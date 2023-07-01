Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 1
The Houston Astros (45-37) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they meet the Texas Rangers (49-33) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) versus the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
- Brown is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season.
- Brown will look to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Hunter Brown vs. Rangers
- He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 786 total hits (on a .273 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .459 (third in the league) with 113 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Brown has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .200.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers' Eovaldi (9-3) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.82, a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
