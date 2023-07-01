Chris Olave: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Chris Olave is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Chris Olave Injury Status
Olave is currently not on the injury report.
Is Olave your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Chris Olave NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Chris Olave 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|119 TAR, 72 REC, 1,042 YDS, 4 TD
Rep Olave and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chris Olave Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|126.20
|97
|23
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|147.83
|71
|12
|2023 ADP
|-
|28
|12
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Chris Olave 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|3
|3
|41
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|13
|5
|80
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|13
|9
|147
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|7
|4
|67
|1
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|6
|4
|54
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|14
|7
|106
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|9
|6
|71
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|5
|3
|40
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|6
|5
|102
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|9
|5
|62
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|65
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|4
|3
|53
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|12
|5
|60
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.