France enters the 2023 Women's World Cup as the favorite to finish first in its group (-200), and has the fifth-best odds to win the tournament (+750).

France: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +750 5 1 Odds to Win Group F -200 7 1

France: Last World Cup Performance

At the last World Cup, Wendie Renard was the team's top scorer with four goals. Also in that tournament, Valerie Gauvin chipped in with two goals.

France: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Jamaica July 23 6:00 AM ET - - Brazil July 29 6:00 AM ET - - Panama August 2 6:00 AM ET - -

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Wendie Renard 32 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 5 Manchester United WFC (England) Estelle Cascarino 26 19 Manchester United WFC (England) Elisa De Almeida 25 22 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 - Montpellier HSC (France) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 21 Juventus Turin (Italy) Constance Picaud 25 - Paris Saint-Germain (France) Mylene Chavas 25 1 Girondins Bordeaux (France) Vicki Becho 19 - Olympique Lyon (France) Oriane Jean-Francois 21 18 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Laurina Fazer 19 - Paris Saint-Germain (France) Kenza Dali 31 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 27 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 10 Paris FC (France) Amandine Henry 33 6 Angel City FC (United States) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Lea Le Garrec 30 5 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Naomie Feller 21 - Real Madrid (Spain)

