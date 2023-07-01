Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .228.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 33 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 23.3% of his games this year (14 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.173
|AVG
|.283
|.277
|OBP
|.357
|.327
|SLG
|.444
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/9
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 84 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.82), third in WHIP (.997), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
