Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .275 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Altuve will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 18 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In five games this season, he has homered (17.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (55.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.339
|.358
|OBP
|.403
|.377
|SLG
|.589
|5
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|12/12
|K/BB
|9/6
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (9-3) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.82 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.82), third in WHIP (.997), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
