The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Juantavius Gray and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a bout versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Juantavius Gray Injury Status

Gray is currently not listed as injured.

Juantavius Gray 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Saints Players

Juantavius Gray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

