Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 82 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Tucker enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 52 of 80 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (30.0%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (40.0%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season (31 of 80), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.291
|.358
|OBP
|.359
|.458
|SLG
|.459
|16
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|27
|18/19
|K/BB
|26/18
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 84 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.